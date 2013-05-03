8 Hot and Spicy Snacks Under 80 Calories

May 03, 2013
Hot Chili Pepper Curls

A  1/2 cup of Michael Season’s Hot Chili Pepper Curls will only cost you 65 calories.
Virgin Bloody Mary

Combining 1 cup mix plus celery-and-carrot garnish will make a virgin Bloody Mary worth only 77 calories.
Cheese straws

3 Salem Baking Company Cheddar With Three Chilis Petite Cheese Straws is a mere 57 calories.
Spicy tuna roll

Enjoy two pieces from a spicy tuna roll and you will only be taking in 73 calories.
Jalapeno Potato Chips

Indulge in 6 Kettle Brand Jalapeño Potato Chips for only 69 calories.
Wasabi peas

Eat 3 tablespoons of spicy wasabi peas and it will only cost you 68 calories.
Goat Cheese and Hot Pepper Jelly Bites

Take 2 simple white crackers from Stonewall Kitchen and top with 1/2 ounce Belle Chèvre goat cheese and 1/2 tablespoon Not Yo’ Mama’s Pepper Marmalade for only 79 calories.
Black Pearl truffle

Indulge in 1 Vosges Haut Chocolate Black Pearl truffle with Ginger, wasabi, and black sesame seeds for only 60 calories.

