9 Health Hazards Hidden in College Dorms

The hazard: Binge drinking

The lack of parents on college campuses can turn newly unleashed freshmen into binge-drinking party animals. According to a 2005 U.S. Department of Justice report, more than 90% of the alcohol consumed by people under 21 is in the form of binge drinking.



Drinking to excess is extremely dangerous and potentially fatal, and it can also lead to problems in the classroom. For every five drinks a student has per drinking occasion, his or her GPA is lowered by half a grade, according to a paper published by ImpacTeen, a research partnership at the University of Illinois at Chicago.



The solution: It’s important to know how much your body can handle, which will vary depending on your size and weight. It takes the liver one hour to process one drink, which equals roughly 4 ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer, or 1 ounce of hard liquor.