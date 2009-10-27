Take a Taste Vacation to the Tropics

Island countries are experts at using what they've got—fresh fish and fruit. They go heavy on the spices and light on processed foods to make healthy, hearty dishes that won't have you hesitating to throw on your bikini. Let these easy recipes take you to a tropical locale, if only in your imagination.
Pan-Grilled Salmon With Pineapple Salsa Instead of fatty marinades, make use of fresh pineapple with this Caribbean-inspired salsa. You'll be getting heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids from the salmon, vitamin C from the pineapple and onions, and a tangy taste in your mouth! Plus it's ready in just 15 minutes.
This savory side dish starts with a base of onions, rice, and chicken broth, but puts a sweet spin on the recipe by using flakes of coconut. Add a sprinkle of turmeric and you have a scrumptious addition to any meal. It's easily converted into an entrée by tossing some grilled shrimp on top.
This Jamaican recipe uses the powerful spices of garlic, cumin, cinnamon, and ginger to make a delicious dinner. Plus, the plain yogurt coats the fish so the exotic flavor hangs onto every bite. Though swordfish is a low-cal source of protein, be cautious because it is known to have higher levels of mercury. So avoid it if you're pregnant, nursing, or are trying to become pregnant.
One bite of this Jamaican specialty will have your taste buds jumping to attention. Chiles, lime juice, and thyme make this chicken meal come alive with flavor, for less than 500 calories. Pickapeppa sauce, which is a Jamaican sweet and sour sauce, is optional in the recipe, but a necessity for spice lovers.
Antioxidant-rich black beans make up this limey recipe. Adding tomato gives you a boost of lycopene and a splash of color. This dish contains about 20% of your daily fiber and plenty of zesty flavor to boot. Combine these with our honey-lime plantains, and you've got a Caribbean meal.
In just 30 minutes, you can whip up this light but sweet treat. Though prepared differently than bananas, these similar fruits are also rich in vitamin B6. And combined with pumpkin seeds, which are believed to reduce inflammation, you get a sweet, yet subtly nutty, flavor. Serve these as a side dish or as a light dessert.