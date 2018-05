Cynthia McGowen felt the emotional pain associated with psoriasis. The way people gawked at her skin, too embarrassed to ask about it and too nervous to be around it, devastated her self-esteem. As a defense, she assembled a wardrobe of long sleeves and pants to hide behind.Cynthia realized that concealing her skin wasn't the answer, so she saw a doctor. She educated herself about the disease and started her own support group. She met people who felt the way she did and found the courage to stop hiding behind her clothes. Whereas she used to cover up her arms, now Cynthia loves to show her neckline and arms off with a beautiful top.