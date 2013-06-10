Supplements for Cholesterol: What Works?

9 of 11 Horizonnutra.com

Niacin

What it is: A B vitamin (also known as nictotinic acid) that occurs naturally in meat, fish, and dairy.



The evidence: Clinical trials dating back to the 1970s have shown that niacin can lower LDL and triglycerides. But its most notable effect is on HDL, which it can raise by up to 35%. Niacin only has this effect at high doses of 2 grams to 3 grams a day, however, and is typically administered as a prescription drug (such as Niaspan). Niacin is also available as an over-the-counter supplement in doses of 500 milligrams or more, but taking large amounts of niacin can cause potentially serious side effects.



The bottom line: Niacin boosts HDL, but niacin supplements should not be taken in lieu of a prescription.