Refreshing Wine Buys
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Food
Refreshing Wine Buys
Andrea Robinson
October 27, 2009
1 of 4
Summer-time wines
Looking to for a lighter vino? These three sips have less alcohol and taste amazing chilled.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Clean Slate Reisling
Germany 2007 ($11)
This easy-to-open screw-top wine is a warm-weather crowd-pleaser. Guests will love the peaches-and-cream, beeswax, and apple flavors.
3 of 4
Louis-Jadot Beaujolais-Villages
France 2008 ($13)
This might be the perfect summer red. Not aged in oak, it’s light—and delicious lightly chilled.
Advertisement
4 of 4
Josh Rutledge (all)
Gazela Vinho Verde
Portugal 2008 ($6.99)
As crisp as a linen sundress, this blend of local white grapes, such as Loureira and Pederna, has a touch of effervescence and a snappy apple flavor.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up