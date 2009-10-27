Refreshing Wine Buys

Andrea Robinson
October 27, 2009
Summer-time wines

Looking to for a lighter vino? These three sips have less alcohol and taste amazing chilled.
Clean Slate Reisling

Germany 2007 ($11)

This easy-to-open screw-top wine is a warm-weather crowd-pleaser. Guests will love the peaches-and-cream, beeswax, and apple flavors.
Louis-Jadot Beaujolais-Villages

France 2008 ($13)

This might be the perfect summer red. Not aged in oak, it’s light—and delicious lightly chilled.
Gazela Vinho Verde

Portugal 2008 ($6.99)

As crisp as a linen sundress, this blend of local white grapes, such as Loureira and Pederna, has a touch of effervescence and a snappy apple flavor.

