The Fun New Belly Blaster!

Tone not only your belly but your butt and thighs, too—and torch 200 calories in just 20 minutes—with this exhilarating Hula-hoop workout from Christabel Zamor, based on her new book, Hooping: A Revolutionary Fitness Program.
Do each move for five minutes, then move on to the next. Hoop it up four times a week, and you’ll look better in those key zones in four fast weeks.
Basic pump (for abs)
A. Stand with one leg forward and the hoop around your waist, holding it against the small of your back. Bend knees slightly, then spin the hoop by giving it a big push around in one direction. (Be sure the hoop is level.)
B. Shift your weight between your forward and backward legs to move your hips forward and backward (as opposed to around), pushing and pulling to keep the hoop spinning.
Keep it moving Having trouble keeping the hoop up and spinning? Try these three tricks: • Speed up. Use power from your feet and legs to increase your pace. • Squat and shimmy. Bend your knees to squat down and “catch” the hoop, so you can shimmy it onto your waist. • Turn. Move your body in the same direction that the hoop is moving around your body. The hoop’s rotation will slow so you can bring it back under control. Then, resume your forward-backward push-pull motion.
Booty bump (for thighs and butt)
With feet together, hold hoop against small of back. Bend knees and lean forward at waist. With arms raised and back arched, spin hoop; as it rolls over lower back, push up onto toes, popping hoop up with push from lower back. Bounce heels up and down to keep the hoop moving.
Booty blitz (for butt)
A. Stand with one leg forward and the hoop around your waist, holding it against the small of your back. Bend your knees slightly, then spin the hoop by giving it a big push around in one direction (be sure hoop is level), shifting weight between your feet and moving your hips forward and backward to keep the hoop moving.
B. Slow the movement of your hips until the hoop begins to sink. As soon as you feel the hoop contact your butt, press your feet into the floor and increase the speed of your forward-backward push-pull motion, pushing into the hoop right above your pubic bone as it spins.
Chris Shipman (all)
Vertical Whisper (for thighs)
Pass the hoop from hand to hand around your body. Pull belly button in toward spine; lift leg on the opposite side from hoop. Extend leg straight out, passing hoop underneath from hand to hand. Alternate legs; repeat.
Get your own. An “adult” hoop is larger and heavier than the kid version. Most sporting-goods shops and large retailers don’t carry them (yet), but you can get one online at HoopGirl.com, RadiantHoops.com, or BoiseHoopla.com.
