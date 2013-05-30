This fleshy fruit has a sweet, almost tangy taste that blends well in smoothies and other beverages. For a summer treat, slice some peaches and enjoy with a cream cheese (like Explorateur) and a glass of chardonnnay.
Health benefits include: • Good source of vitamin A • Good source of potassium
Though tomatoes are considered a fruit, they lack the sweetness that characterizes that food group. However, cooking or grilling them may take away some of their bitter or acidic flavors.
Health benefits include: • Contains lycopene, which has antioxidant and cancer-preventing properties • Good source of niacin, which has been used for years as a safe way to raise HDL (good cholesterol) and lower LDL (bad cholesterol)
Though dried figs can be enjoyed year-round, fresh ones are in-season starting in June. The chewy texture of the fruit is a favorite for baking. However, roasting them in the oven makes a sweet, tender treat.
Health benefits include: • Good source of dietary fiber • 15% of your recommended amount of potassium and manganese