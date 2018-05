1 of 6 Getty Images

Avoid acid reflux

If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), how you eat is almost as important as what you eat. That means slow it down, no late-night snacks, and don't hit the hay right after meals. But choosing food wisely is also key.



You can curb your GERD by opting for a low-fat, high-fiber diet that's heavy on whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and lean meats.



Use this list of foods from the National Heartburn Alliance (plus recipes!) to reduce acid reflux.