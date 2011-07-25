11 Fresh Fruit and Veggie Recipes for Spring

July 25, 2011
To market, to market

As temperatures rise, nothing beats a sweet, juicy piece of fruit or the crisp crunch of a fresh veggie. This spring, —not only will you be helping the environment (think of the gas it takes to transport produce), but you'll also be supporting your local farmers. Here are 11 delicious fruits and veggies to enjoy.

Cherries
Cherries begin to ripen in April, making their tart taste perfect for your favorite spring recipes. Health benefits include:

• The ability to reduce inflammation
• Anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant that may protect against heart disease and diabetes

Harvest season: April–July

Try this recipe: Cherry Compote Over Goat Cheese
Strawberries

The most popular berry in the world, strawberries are a sweet and juicy addition to any meal. They start to ripen in March, so enjoy them now! Health benefits include:

• High levels of phenols, heart-protecting phytonutrients
• Decreasing the activity of the inflammation-causing enzyme COX
• 3 grams of fiber per serving

Harvest season: March–October

Try this recipe: Mango-Ginger Strawberry Smoothie
Grapefruit

Tangy and juicy, grapefruits come into season in the fall, but can be enjoyed into the spring. Health benefits include:

• Immunity-boosting vitamin C
• Lycopene, which may decrease the risk of cancer
• The ability to lower bad cholesterol and the number of triglycerides

Harvest season: September–April

Watch the video: Fat-Burning Recipe: Kale, Grapefruit, and Hazelnut Salad  

Try this recipe: Honey Grapefruit With Bananas
Spinach

One of the most nutrient-packed vegetables, spring spinach has a refreshing taste. Health benefits include:

• 25% of your daily dose of calcium (per serving)
• Lutein, which protects against eye diseases such as macular degeneration
• High levels of iron

Harvest season: year-round, but March brings the freshest and tastiest varieties

Try this recipe: Asian Spinach Salad
Radishes

In season year-round, radishes hit their peak in the spring. Their crisp texture and slightly-sweet taste make a perfect addition to any dish. Health benefits include:

• Chemicals that promote liver health
• High levels of vitamin C

Harvest season: year-round, but richer flavors are available in spring

Try this recipe: Cucumber and Radish Stir-Fry With Rice Noodles
Peas

These tiny veggies can be tossed in a salad, soup, or pasta dish. Health benefits include:

• Over 40% of your daily recommended amount of manganese, which keeps bones healthy
• Dietary fiber
• Folic acid and vitamin B6, which keep your cardiovascular health in tip-top shape

Harvest season: April–November

Try this recipe: Fusilli with Scallops and Peas
Artichokes

Artichokes are a rich-tasting vegetable that are a staple in a Mediterranean diet. Health benefits include:

• Only 25 calories for an entire artichoke
• High levels of figure-friendly fiber

Harvest season: March–June

Try this recipe: Artichoke, Goat Cheese, and Potato Omelet
Avocado

Sometimes called the alligator pear, avocados have a creamy taste that's a summer favorite. Pass the guac, please! Health benefits include:

• Heart-healthy monounsaturated fat
• Potassium, which helps muscle functioning
• Folate

Harvest season: year-round, but the richest ones come to market in April

Try this recipe: Chilled Avocado Soup or watch the video

Lemons and limes

Though often used to flavor dishes, these tangy fruits are nutritional powerhouses. Health benefits include:

• Flavonoids, which have a strong antibiotic effect
• High levels of vitamin C
• Limonoids, which may help fight certain cancers

Try this recipe: Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos
Tangerines

Make sure to scoop up these bite-sized citrus treats before their season ends. Health benefits include:

• High levels of vitamin C
• Folate, which may help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease
• Less than 50 calories per tangerine

Harvest season: November–April

Try this recipe: Warm Chocolate Cake With Citrus
Asparagus

The mild taste of asparagus makes it perfect in both savory and tangy dishes. Plus, it's a cinch to prepare. Health benefits include:

• Folate—essential for a healthy cardiovascular system
• Blood pressure-lowering potassium
• High levels of tryptophan, which is associated with elevating mood

Harvest season: February–June

Try this recipe: Apricot-Glazed Roasted Asparagus

