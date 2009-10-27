Green Guide to Makeup

Anti-aging tricks for lips. The thin skin on your lips is especially vulnerable to sun damage from high-shine glosses, which invite UV rays to penetrate the surface, says dermatologist Christine Brown, Baylor University Medical Center. The solution? Year-round lip care packed with protection. Try this: Revlon Beyond Natural Protective Liptint comes in eight shades, all with SPF 15.
Dr. Hauschka kajal eyeliner
Chemicals right near your eyes? No, thanks. Dr. Hauschka's kajal eyeliner ($17.95) is made from mineral pigments and quince wax so it glides on smoothly. And an added perk? Neem and camelia extracts help strengthen your lashes.
Organic Wear mascara
Physician's Formula organic wear mascara ($9.95) is 100% natural, but you wouldn't know the difference from your favorite drugstore brand. It darkens and elongates lashes just as well as regular formulas, and the ultradefining brush is 100% recyclable, so you can feel good about putting on a few swipes every day.
Bare Escentuals blush compatibles
Free from preservatives, talc, fragrance, and waxes, Bare Escentuals ($22) is made from a 100% mineral formula that won't irritate even the most sensitive skin. Layer these two shades of blush for the ultimate flush.
Mineral Lipstick in Cheerful Cherry
A rich blend of jojoba, olive, and coconut oils plus ultraluxe shea butter help moisturize and protect tired lips. And the 100% mineral-based formula stays put, so it won't leave a lipstick kiss on your coffee cup. ($5; Eyeslipsface.com)
