Green Guide to Hair-care

October 27, 2009
365 Everyday Value Shampoo

Worth a trip to Whole Foods, this shampoo (which comes in three scents, as well as fragrance-free; $1.99, Whole Foods Market) cleanses without stripping the scalp. It’s free of parabens, artificial fragrances, and genetically engineered ingredients.
Burt's Bees Avocado Butter Pre-shampoo Hair Treatment

Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, avocado oil is the star ingredient of Burt's Bees pre-shampoo moisturizing treatment ($9.00). Massage a handful into your hair for up to 20 minutes before you hit the shower. Rinse off with shampoo and you'll have a head full of ultraglossy, hydrated hair.
Phyto 7 Hydrating Botanical Cream

Phyto's plant-based formulas have been keeping hair healthy for more than 50 years. Made from seven plant extracts known for their moisturizing abilities (like soybean and calendula), this nongreasy day cream ($26) helps prevent breakage, meaning you can save money by stretching out appointments with your hairdresser.
Frederic Fekkai au naturel gelee

Made with mineral-rich horsetail grass and Peruvian bark, Frederic Fekkai's au naturel sheer styling gel ($23) helps condition hair while providing serious hold.

