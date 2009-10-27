Green Guide to Furniture & Decor

Furnishings can contain chemical finishes that give off gas. But Cisco Brothers pieces like this Davenport Ottoman ($1,500) feature natural fabrics, cushions, and responsibly harvested woods.
Becca stool by Modern Bamboo
The natural texture of the Becca Stool by Modern Bamboo ($490) is beautiful and versatile—use it for seating in the living room or to hold a pile of fresh towels in the bathroom.
Loll Cabrio lounge deck chair
Loll Design’s Cabrio Lounge deck chair ($450) makes recycled milk jugs look polished and chic. And even though the furniture is made of your trash, it’s remarkably durable: It won’t rot or splinter, and the company promises each chair will never need a fresh coat of paint.
Mohawk SmartStrand carpet
This supersoft carpet by Mohawk ($18-$30 per square foot) is smart, stain resistant, and sourced from renewable corn–produced polymer. Even stubborn stains like red wine and mustard don’t stand a chance, so you can rest assured knowing you made a carpet choice that’s both good for the earth and your cleaning bill.
