4 Hearty Whole-Grain Recipes

Whole grains are part of any healthy diet. Not only do they fight cardiovascular disease, but they're also full of figure-friendly fiber. A 2003 Harvard study found that women who consumed more whole grains consistently weighed less than women who didn’t include as many whole grains in their diet. But with nearly every package in the grocery store boasting "whole-grain" and "high-fiber" products, how are you supposed to choose? Simple—just try these four easy ways to get your grains with a gourmet taste.Ready in less than 30 minutes, this recipe blends tangy lime juice with a hint of unsweetened cocoa. The result is a savory, hearty dish that has more protein and fiber than rice, couscous, or pasta. The chile peppers and cumin give it a Southwestern flavor, and adding spices to your diet can curb hunger and boost brainpower.