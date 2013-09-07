4 Hearty Whole-Grain Recipes

Whole grains are part of any healthy diet. Not only do they fight cardiovascular disease, but they're also full of figure-friendly fiber. A 2003 Harvard study found that women who consumed more whole grains consistently weighed less than women who didn’t include as many whole grains in their diet. But with nearly every package in the grocery store boasting "whole-grain" and "high-fiber" products, how are you supposed to choose? Simple—just try these four easy ways to get your grains with a gourmet taste.
Ready in less than 30 minutes, this recipe blends tangy lime juice with a hint of unsweetened cocoa. The result is a savory, hearty dish that has more protein and fiber than rice, couscous, or pasta. The chile peppers and cumin give it a Southwestern flavor, and adding spices to your diet can curb hunger and boost brainpower.
Make this recipe to get the rich flavor of risotto without the extra butter. Heart-healthy olive oil, savory low-sodium chicken broth, and just the right amount of Parmesan cheese create a buttery taste without unwanted saturated fat. Barley provides the perfect fiber-rich base for the shrimp, corn, and disease-fighting zucchini that make this dish both colorful and delicious.
A combination of whole grains and delicious dried apricots make these muffins naturally sweet. Molasses, unlike artificial sweeteners, contains iron and calcium, and the quinoa gives a boost of protein and fiber. Low in fat and cholesterol, these breakfast delicacies and fresh fruit are a great way to start the day.
Not only does the Mediterranean diet keep your heart healthy, but it also keeps your taste buds satisfied with an array of flavors. Bulgur is full of fiber and has a light, nuttiness that tastes great with somewhat-sweet tomatoes and tangy feta cheese. Plus the spinach adds a boost of iron and cancer-fighting antioxidants. That deserves an opa!