Longer Legs in an Instant
Longer Legs in an Instant
Carrie Stern Kleiner
October 27, 2009
1 of 4
Leg extensions
We showed Mia Borrelli how to achieve a much leggier look for everyday, the workplace, and a night on the town.
2 of 4
Casual
High-rise jeans with flared legs balance out a long torso. Pairing them with a fitted shirt tucked in at the waist will make you all legs.
Boden silk ruffle top
($88);
Joe’s Jeans trouser pants
($187);
Spring Aykroid shoes in Gray
, ($49.99)
3 of 4
Work
A high-waisted skirt that falls above the knee gives a lean leg line, while a V-neck top draws the eye down—keeping your top half from looking too lanky.
Shirt is model’s own;
pleated textured skirt
($69.50) and
wide belt
($39.50), both by The Limited;
Ann Taylor Spectator pumps
($129)
4 of 4
Karen Pearson (all)
Evening
A sleeveless dress that’s cinched high on the waist will make short legs go on and on. (This elongated-circle print stretches you out, too.) Add a pair of heels—and voilà!—you’re standing tall.
Dotted sheath dress
($159) and
Johanna sling backs
($119), both by Ann Taylor
