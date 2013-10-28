7 Fall Treats Under 70 Calories
Home
Food
7 Fall Treats Under 70 Calories
Health.com
October 28, 2013
1 of 7
Pumpkin chips
8
Crispy Veggie Chips
69 calories
2 of 7
Pure Maple Candy Man
60 calories
3 of 7
Sweetened cranberries
2 tablespoons sweetened cranberries
49 calories
4 of 7
Chocolate bat
1 chocolate bat from
Dancing Deer Baking Co.
50 calories
5 of 7
S’more
1 large marshmallow, 1/4 graham cracker, and 1 Hershey’s chocolate bar square
59 calories
6 of 7
Anjou pear
1/2 Anjou pear
50 calories
7 of 7
Yunhee Kim (all)
Apple cider with a cinnamon stick
4 ounces apple cider with a cinnamon stick
60 calories
