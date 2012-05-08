Green Guide to Home: Linens
Green Guide to Home: Linens
Health.com
May 08, 2012
1 of 4
West Elm Organic Snow Leopard Towels
West Elm Organic Snow Leopard Towels
Natural doesn’t have to mean boring: Check out this fun print ($9 to $24).
2 of 4
Anna Sova Eco-Silk Sensuous Silk Neutrals
This
Anna Sova Eco-Silk Sensuous Silk Neutrals
is ecofriendly and has color (prices vary).
3 of 4
Amy Butler Design blue kyoto quilt
Warm up with the
Amy Butler Design Blue Kyoto Quilt
, a toxin-free dyed-organic-cotton blanket ($149.99).
4 of 4
The Company Store Santeen Sheet Set
The Company Store 250-Thread-Count Cotton Sateen Sheet Set
($79 to $129)
Organic sheets that feel silky soft? Yes! Why choose organic bedding? Regular cotton is one of the most heavily pesticide-sprayed crops.
