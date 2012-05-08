Green Guide to Home: Linens

Health.com
May 08, 2012
1 of 4

West Elm Organic Snow Leopard Towels

West Elm Organic Snow Leopard Towels
Natural doesn’t have to mean boring: Check out this fun print ($9 to $24).
Advertisement
2 of 4

Anna Sova Eco-Silk Sensuous Silk Neutrals

This Anna Sova Eco-Silk Sensuous Silk Neutrals is ecofriendly and has color (prices vary).
3 of 4

Amy Butler Design blue kyoto quilt

Warm up with the Amy Butler Design Blue Kyoto Quilt, a toxin-free dyed-organic-cotton blanket ($149.99).
Advertisement
4 of 4

The Company Store Santeen Sheet Set

The Company Store 250-Thread-Count Cotton Sateen Sheet Set ($79 to $129)
Organic sheets that feel silky soft? Yes! Why choose organic bedding? Regular cotton is one of the most heavily pesticide-sprayed crops.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up