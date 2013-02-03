For a fabulous full-body burn, try this fast kettlebell workout created by our fitness columnist, Michele Olson, PhD, creator of the new DVD, 10 Minute Solution: Kettlebell Ultimate Fat Burner. Do this routine 4 times a week (on alternate days); you'll drop up to 4 pounds and tone up in 6 weeks.
(works butt, legs, hips, lower back, shoulders, forearms) Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and knees bent into a half-squat. Grasp kettlebell in left hand so it hangs between (and slightly behind) calves. Come up out of squat, letting kettlebell swing to waist height, then bend at hips and knees to squat back down as it swings back between legs. Do 15 reps; switch sides, and repeat. Do 3 sets.
Trainer tip: Instead of thinking about raising your arm, let your hips power the move by thrusting them upward as the kettlebell lifts.
Get-up plank
(works abs, back, hips, triceps, shoulders) A. (top left) Begin in a modified side-plank position with legs stacked and knees bent; put your body weight on your left forearm and side of left leg and hips. Hold a kettlebell in your right hand, with your right elbow bent and weight resting against your forearm. B. (bottom right) Lift your hips so your body is straight from knees to shoulders. At the same time, straighten your arm and press kettlebell toward the ceiling. Slowly lower your hips and arm to starting position. Do 15 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 3 sets.
Trainer tip: Keep the kettlebell directly above your shoulder, and focus your eyes on it.
Balance row
(works hips, back, shoulders, biceps, core, quads) With kettlebell in your left hand, hold your arm straight down so the weight hangs at your side and lift your left foot so the inside of it touches the inside of your right knee. Bend your left elbow up and back, lifting the kettlebell to hip-height; lower arm, and repeat. Do 15 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 3 sets.
Trainer tip: square your shoulders, tighten your abs, and use your upper-back muscles to lift the kettlebell.
Figure eights
(works butt, hamstrings, quads, lower back, shoulders) A. (left) Lower into half-squat, holding kettlebell in right hand. Move it between legs, pass it behind left knee to left hand, and come up out of half-squat.
B. (right) Circle kettlebell around to the front; squat halfway down and pass it back between legs, passing it behind right knee to right hand as you come up out of squat. Continue circling in this pattern for a total of 15 reps. Do 3 sets.
Trainer tip: Pass weight slowly enough to keep control.
