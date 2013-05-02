Green Guide to Style: Bags

This Oslo in Nude by Matt & Nat Bags is vegan—no animal products are used to make the bags. Plus, they go with jeans and a T-shirt, as well as a little black dress. ($115; mattandnat.com).
Advertisement
2 of 5
SKN tote
Strong enough to hold 40 pounds, these organic cotton totes come in five designs: carrot, tomato (shown here), blueberry, asparagus, and lemon—and aid conservation efforts (a tree is planted for every order). ($24.95; www.getskn.com)
3 of 5
Doting Shopping Tote
Buying this jute-fiber bag benefits an India-based Fair Trade cooperative that provides women with skilled work, fair wages, health care, and day care. ($20; www.shopequita.com)
Advertisement
4 of 5
Hayden-Harnett's eco tote
Say it proud with Hayden-Harnett’s 100% Organic Cotton 'Green is Good' Eco-Tote. It’s designed to support sustainable-farming practices and education. ($27; HaydenHarnett.com)
Advertisement
5 of 5
Jane Marvel cosmetic bag
Green travel aid Eco-travel gets an upgrade with the Jane Marvel Hanging Cosmetic Bag, an animal-product-free case. ($42, janemarvel.com)
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.