Green Guide to Sweets

Are you a peanut and almond butter freak? Both are great on apples and English muffins, but they haven’t been so portable—until now. Justin’s Nut Butter got the smart idea to put nut butters in 100-calorie packets. They come in great flavors and are perfect for hikes, car trips, and flights. (box of 10-1.15oz squeeze packs peanut butter, $5.78; almond butter, $9.53; www.justinsnutbutter.com)
Have the right pre-shindig snack and you won’t be tempted by the rich hors d’oeuvres. Our number-one pick: the organic Lärabar JoCALAT Chocolate Cherry bar. Its 4 grams of protein will fill you up for 190 calories. ($1.99; Larabar.com)
Cookies: Dancing Deer Baking Co. Triple Chocolate Shortbread Cookies. These are the most chocolaty cookies we’ve ever tasted. First you get a bite of the crunchy chocolate shortbread, then the chocolate chips melt on your tongue. We can’t believe that a treat this good is only 130 calories—for two cookies! The best part is that the cookie duo is packaged in mini cellophane packs, so you’re not tempted to eat a third (or fourth!) cookie. ($3.99; www.dancingdeer.com)
FoodShouldTasteGood combines salty and sweet—and all-natural ingredients—in a tasty little tortilla chip. Try dipping a serving into a side of apple butter for a little extra sweetness, or whip up the company’s recipe for strawberries and balsamic vinegar for a more savory snack. (Available by the case (12 6oz bags) for $35.88 ; Foodshouldtastegood.com and at stores including Whole Foods)
