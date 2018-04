Green Guide to Sweets

Cookies: Dancing Deer Baking Co. Triple Chocolate Shortbread Cookies. These are the most chocolaty cookies we’ve ever tasted. First you get a bite of the crunchy chocolate shortbread, then the chocolate chips melt on your tongue. We can’t believe that a treat this good is only 130 calories—for two cookies! The best part is that the cookie duo is packaged in mini cellophane packs, so you’re not tempted to eat a third (or fourth!) cookie. ($3.99; www.dancingdeer.com