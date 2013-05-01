Green Guide to Fitness: Apparel

These new Yoga Toesocks sport tiny gripping dots on the bottom of each foot to keep them from slipping around on the mat. They’re good for the planet, being made of a sustainable bamboo-based fiber that just happens to have antibacterial properties (bye-bye, stinky feet). ($16 at REI)
Patagonia's Airius bucket hat
For your head. Patagonia’s Airius Bucket Hat blocks a ton of sun and has a sweat-wicking headband. ($25; www.patagonia.com)
Vasque Aether Tech SS trail runners
Vasque Aether Tech SS ($120; Vasque.com). These trail runners have an ingenious lacing system that lets you loosen and tighten with one hand. 30% recycled content.
Merrell CT Marquis
Merrell CT Marquis ($100; Merrell.com). Breathable, recycled mesh and strategically placed padding make these great stabilizing shoes.
Om Girl Organic cotton Henley Tee
Om Girl Organic cotton Henley Tee with Mandarin collar and Om Girl organic cotton Ashtanga Capri ($57.60; www.Omgirl.com)
