Green Guide to Fitness: Apparel

Health.com
May 01, 2013
1 of 5

Injiji yoga socks

These new Yoga Toesocks sport tiny gripping dots on the bottom of each foot to keep them from slipping around on the mat. They’re good for the planet, being made of a sustainable bamboo-based fiber that just happens to have antibacterial properties (bye-bye, stinky feet). ($16 at REI)
Advertisement
2 of 5

Patagonia's Airius bucket hat

For your head. Patagonia’s Airius Bucket Hat blocks a ton of sun and has a sweat-wicking headband. ($25; www.patagonia.com)
3 of 5

Vasque Aether Tech SS trail runners

Vasque Aether Tech SS ($120; Vasque.com). These trail runners have an ingenious lacing system that lets you loosen and tighten with one hand. 30% recycled content. 
Advertisement
4 of 5

Merrell CT Marquis

Merrell CT Marquis ($100; Merrell.com). Breathable, recycled mesh and strategically placed padding make these great stabilizing shoes.
Advertisement
5 of 5

Om Girl Organic cotton Henley Tee

Om Girl Organic cotton Henley Tee with Mandarin collar and Om Girl organic cotton Ashtanga Capri ($57.60; www.Omgirl.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up