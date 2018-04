1 of 12 Istockphoto

Use a brew in your stew...and other recipes

If you are like most Irish folk (or even like those who pretend to be Irish for one day of the year), the most prevalent food at your St. Patrick's Day party isn't really food at all, but stout beer.



Though tasty brews won't do your waistline any favors, they do contain hops, malt, and herbs that provide rich flavor to breads, meats, and more. Use beer in these delicious, nutrient-rich recipes.