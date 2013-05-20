Family-Friendly Meals

Your kids may not appreciate your favorite lobster thermidor recipe, but that doesn't mean you're sentenced to a lifetime of mac and cheese. Instead, try these easy, healthy meals that will satisfy your diet as well as your kids' taste buds.
This healthy and hearty meal is perfect for adults and kids alike. Unlike the Chef Boyardee variation, these meatballs are made with lean turkey sausage and ground sirloin, plus a dash of basil and parsley. They taste just as delicious but hold the fat to less than 10 grams a serving. If your kids are old enough, have them help shape the meatballs while you wait for the sauce to heat. Swap in whole-wheat pasta for an added boost of fiber. We guarantee the sauce will be so tasty, your kids will never notice!
Kids love pizza, so make their favorite food healthier with this Mediterranean meal. Ready in just 15 minutes, this pizza won't have you slaving over the stove. Plus, iron-rich spinach and vitamin C-packed yellow peppers add plenty of nutrients hidden underneath rich goat cheese. If you're worried goat cheese might not be a crowd-pleaser, substitute feta instead.
Make this salad as a light lunch or a quick dinner. If you've been on a drive-thru diet all day, this meal amps up the nutrients with mixed greens, asparagus, carrots, and strawberries. A slight drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette and some feta cheese add a flavor that's sophisticated enough for you while still pleasing picky eaters.
These easy-to-eat wraps are perfect for a last-minute dinner. The tangy peanut sauce and cilantro provide just enough flavor without overwhelming little ones' taste buds. Sneak cucumbers (or spinach) into each wrap to get a serving of veggies in these Thai-inspired treats. Have your child helpers prepare the wraps while you cook the chicken.