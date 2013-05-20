Family-Friendly Meals

Your kids may not appreciate your favorite lobster thermidor recipe, but that doesn't mean you're sentenced to a lifetime of mac and cheese. Instead, try these easy, healthy meals that will satisfy your diet as well as your kids' taste buds.This healthy and hearty meal is perfect for adults and kids alike. Unlike the Chef Boyardee variation, these meatballs are made with lean turkey sausage and ground sirloin, plus a dash of basil and parsley. They taste just as delicious but hold the fat to less than 10 grams a serving. If your kids are old enough, have them help shape the meatballs while you wait for the sauce to heat. Swap in whole-wheat pasta for an added boost of fiber. We guarantee the sauce will be so tasty, your kids will never notice!