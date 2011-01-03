Bethenny Frankel's Slim Down Secrets

Celebrity chef Bethenny Frankel is a pro at turning fattening recipes into lean and mean meals, using all-natural ingredients. See how she turns your guilty pleasures into diet-friendly treats. Try the recipes she created for her celebrity clients.
This recipe combines heart-healthy rolled oats and walnuts with potassium-packed bananas, for a delectable dessert. And, it's vegan-friendly, using soy milk and vegan chocolate chips. Enjoy this with a tall glass of milk (or soy milk) for less than 200 calories.
Love this Cuban cocktail, but hate the calories? Some mojitos pack up to 250 empty calories, but Frankel's version contain only 150. Using fresh lime juice and honey, instead of processed mixers and sugar, this drink is light and fresh, just like it was meant to be.
These wings kick up the flavor without the deep fryer. Zesty lemon juice, spicy Dijon mustard, and Parmesan cheese make the perfect coating for these tailgate favorites. Be sure to serve it with Frankel's yogurt-based wing dip, which is a tasty (and lighter) version of blue cheese dressing.
Order smart. Enjoy your eggs Benedict over whole-grain toast, and skip the hollandaise (or have it on the side).
Go for oatmeal instead of cereal. Whole oats aren’t processed and are a great source of whole grains.
Whip up healthier French toast. For each slice of whole-grain bread, dredge in a mixture of beaten egg whites plus 1 tsp. of your favorite extract (lemon, almond, etc.) and a drop of Stevia sweetener; soak bread on both sides. Cook a few minutes on each side in a nonstick pan; drizzle with maple syrup and top with fruit.
Bite into better scones. Mix 2 cups oat flour, 1/4 cup plus 3 tbsp raw sugar, 1 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 4 tbsp vegetable shortening, 1 mashed banana, 1/2 cup soy milk, and 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract. (For moist scones, add blueberries.) Roll out to 1-inch thickness; cut with a biscuit cutter. Sprinkle lightly with raw sugar, and bake at 350° for 30 minutes, turning pan halfway through cook time.
Spinach and Mushroom Quiche
Get a boost of iron with this veggie-rich quiche. Mushroom and spinach give you a serving of fresh vegetables while the eggs provide lean protein to keep your energy up throughout the day. A 2005 study showed that an egg breakfast induced greater satiety than a bagel-based breakfast, so enjoy this quiche knowing it's a delicious and healthy way to start the day.
Healthy fried chicken. You can use my secret for lightening up wings—roll them in a zesty breadcrumb mixture, then bake—to degrease fried chicken and chicken fingers, too.
Guilt-free fries. Instead of deep-frying potatoes, bake them. Keep the skin on the potatoes, cut them into wedges, and toss with salt, pepper, paprika, and olive oil. Bake at 425° for 35 minutes or until crisp. I love this Zucchini Fries recipe from Health's senior food and nutrition editor, Frances Largeman-Roth.
Better batter. Crispy onion rings are also great baked. Just dip in a mixture of beer and buttermilk, then dredge in flour. Quickly pan sauté, and then bake at 400° for 3 minutes on each side.
Whole-Wheat Pasta With Mushrooms
Hearty whole-wheat pasta and a variety of earthy, exotic mushrooms give this dish a hefty dose of fiber and flavor with little saturated fat and virtually no cholesterol. Mushrooms are also a great source of potassium, B vitamins, and selenium, a powerful antioxidant. Splurge on truffle oil for a decadent touch, or simply use extra-virgin olive oil, which is also rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.