Oil: A Surprising Skin-Smoother

Hard to believe, but oil is making news for a good reason: It's rife with natural antiaging ingredients that can help keep skin healthy and smooth.
These new formulas are lightweight, absorb almost instantly on the skin, and offer a wide range of benefits—from plumping to hydrating, from dissolving makeup to boosting cell turnover.
Here, a quick guide to the best new oils to come down the skin-care pipeline.
Advertisement
2 of 7
Decolletage smoother
Gently massage Molton Brown Unwind Samphire Vital Body Oil ($42) into your neck and chest before bedtime, so its emollient olive and coconut oils and mineral-rich plant extracts can soothe this often-neglected area.
3 of 7
Collagen-boosting night oil
An organic dry oil that sinks into parched skin, L’Occitane Immortelle Regenerating Concentrate ($58) combines geranium essential oil and organic sunflower and evening primrose oils—a virtual mother lode of firming fatty acids—with immortelle essential oil, a collagen-stimulator that fights free radicals.
Advertisement
4 of 7
Nourishing under-eye toner
Sundari Chamomile Eye Oil ($42)—a mix of antioxidant-laden avocado, sweet almond, and jojoba oils—delivers a youthful-looking sheen around the eyes by revitalizing crepey skin.
Advertisement
5 of 7
Soothing lip saver
The jojoba and almond oils in Ramy Beauty Therapy Lip Oil ($18) soften chapped lips, while freeze-dried collagen spheres (yeah, you read that right) instantly fill in tiny lines.
Advertisement
6 of 7
Uber moisturizer
A nongreasy treatment for both face and body, Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil ($10.99; drugstores) is infused with rose hip and sesame oils to hydrate skin and visually airbrush wrinkles and scars. Sweet.