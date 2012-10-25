Oil: A Surprising Skin-Smoother

1 of 7 Getty Images

Get a gorgeous complexion

Hard to believe, but oil is making news for a good reason: It's rife with natural antiaging ingredients that can help keep skin healthy and smooth.



These new formulas are lightweight, absorb almost instantly on the skin, and offer a wide range of benefits—from plumping to hydrating, from dissolving makeup to boosting cell turnover.



Here, a quick guide to the best new oils to come down the skin-care pipeline.