Laid Off? The 8 Healthiest Ways to Spend Your Time

Invest more time in your relationships

Now more than ever, it’s important to nurture your existing relationships. If you find yourself out of work while your significant other is still employed, you may have to pick up some new household tasks and make sure that you're both being honest about your needs. If you have children, it’s important not to pass your anxieties on to them, as well. “Let your kids know that there have been hard times before, and just like then, you’ll get through this,” Dr. Robbins says. “So many times marriages can fall apart in situations like these, kids can start misbehaving, and everything turns ugly.”



But there's also an upside: If you’ve always wished you could spend more time with your children or aging parents, now is the time to do it. Or if you've wanted to meet new people, try volunteering.