Change Plates to Lose Weight

You can drop 18 pounds this year just by changing plates, according to the Small Plate Movement. Start with a plate that's between 9 and 10 inches in diameter, closer to the size of your grandmother's china. Here are a few ideas if you're making the switch, and check out our diet blog for more weight loss tips, tricks, and advice.
Spode Blue Willow Dinnerware
These dinner plates fit the Small Plate Movement prescription: They're 10 inches across and really look like grandma's smaller china. $88 for a set of four; Williams-Sonoma Home.
Revol Porcelaine
Something clean, white, and simple that can go with any table setting—and it helps keep your portions in check. These dinner plates are 10 inches across. $72 for a set of four; Sur La Table.
Bubbles Dinnerware
This fun dinner plate is 10 inches in diameter. $5 each, CB2.
Something Blue Dinnerware
This twist on blue and white dinnerware takes inspiration from China. These salad plates are 9 inches in diameter—the smallest size to use if you're taking the Small Plate Movement Challenge. $40 for a set of four; Pottery Barn.
Bambu All-Occasion Veneerware Light Buffet Plates
A lot of dieters worry about overeating at parties, potlucks, and cookouts. Use these 9-inch disposable plates to help control what you eat and enjoy it, too. Made of certified organic bamboo, they're a pretty, Earth-friendly alternative to paper or plastic. They biodegrade within six months. $7.50 for a package of eight; find retailers at www.bambuhome.com.
