Hot Drinks for Chilly Days

When you can't take a tropical vacation, a hot beverage is the perfect way to ignore Old Man Winter knocking at your door. Not only do these drinks taste delicious, but they're also healthy—a 2003 study showed that hot cocoa contains more antioxidants than red wine or tea! Even simply holding a warm beverage may make you feel more generous. Get out your favorite mug and enjoy these steaming hot treats today.
A grande Caffè Mocha at Starbucks will set you back 330 calories, but this lightened version can be sipped guilt free. Using low-fat milk keeps the calorie content in check while giving you a boost of bone-strengthening calcium. Plus, the creamy cocoa has just enough coffee to start your morning off right, while satisfying your chocolate craving.
This tangy, fat-free beverage is ready in just 20 minutes. Cinnamon gives this hot drink a fragrant flavor and has the added health benefits of preventing blood clotting and controlling blood sugar. Enjoy as a delicious spirit for a winter party or omit the alcohol and enjoy in the afternoon with the kids.
The holidays may be over, but you can still enjoy creamy eggnog. This delicious hybrid can be enjoyed as an afterdinner dessert or nightcap—just pour unsweetened cocoa powder and a splash of your favorite spirit into eggnog. It's a quick and easy way to curl up on a cold night.