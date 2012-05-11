Makeup Bag Must-Haves

Almay pure blends Makeup in Naked (left, $13.99; drugstores) provides lightweight, long-lasting coverage.
L’Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in True Beige (right, $10.95; drugstores) nourishes skin with vitamins B and E.
Next page: Cover-ups
Laura Mercier Foundation Primer (left, $30) keeps skin hydrated with a botanical blend of extracts.
Maybelline New York Mineral Power Natural Perfection Concealer (right, $8; drugstores) comes in six versatile shades.
Next page: Shimmering shades
Three Custom Color Specialists eye shadow in Champagne, Gilded, and Fawn (left to right; $22.50 each) are universally-flattering shades with the perfect hint of sheer shimmer.
Next page: Touch of pink
Nars Blush in Orgasm ($25) gives a natural-looking flush, thanks to its near-transparent pigments.
Next slideshow: Eye Shadow Made Easy