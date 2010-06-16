SOS: Save Our Skin!

Come winter, we can’t live without these seven products.
From Health magazine
Eucerin Calming Body Wash ($7.99; drugstores) is an oil-based allover cleanser that contains omega-3 fatty acids to help prevent moisture loss.
Slough away dead skin with the gentle blend of oatmeal and shea butter in St. Ives In-Shower Exfoliating Body Polish in Oatmeal & Shea Butter ($6.99; drugstores).
Relieve dry, itchy skin with the nourishing agave and cactus extracts found in Jergens Naturals Hydrate Daily Moisturizer ($8.49; drugstores).
Packed with moisturizing glycerin and soothing chamomile, Pharmacopia Lavender Hand Cream ($10.25) offers a nongreasy solution to chapped hands.
The antibacterial coconut milk of Curél’s Target Therapy Foot Cream ($4.99; drugstores) softens rough skin, while urea works to dissolve calluses.
Want to stave off ragged cuticles? Try Sally Hansen Salon Healing Cuticle Oil ($6.50; drugstores), which contains soothing botanical oils.