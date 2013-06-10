Your Secret Dry Spots Uncovered!

3 of 6

The webs of your fingers

“The webs of the fingers are especially prone to dryness and cracks, since soaps and other irritants can easily get trapped in their folds,” Dr. Howe says. Rings also can hold irritants against the skin. So what’s the solution? Be sure to clean your rings regularly (with plain water and a tiny brush) to get rid of buildup, and wear rubber gloves when cleaning up around the house. To heal raw hands, apply a thick balm to damp skin at least twice a day, really working it in between your fingers. “Thicker formulas contain more oil than water, so they hold moisture better and last longer,” explains Jessica Wu, MD, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Southern California School of Medicine.