Secret Health Fears

6 of 12 Getty Images

Laura Malick

The fear: Childbirth. I have vivid dreams about being pregnant and having a painful delivery; they are so disturbing that they’ve woken me up. I am not pregnant, nor do I have any immediate plans to be, but the thought of it scares me so much that I question whether I’d actually be able to do it. Also, the sight of a needle makes me cry, so knowing that I would probably have a giant one stuck in my back only adds to my fears.



Reality check: A 2004 study in Birth of more than 2,500 mothers suggested that pregnancy fears might be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Women who expected to feel the “worst imaginable” pain during labor had a 60% greater chance of having a negative childbirth experience compared to those who were optimistic. A woman’s overall expectation for giving birth was even more predictive: Those who expected a negative experience were over 2.5 times more likely to actually have one.