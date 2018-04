Secret Health Fears

That one of my kids will get a terminal illness. Just call me a “family hypochondriac.” At the first sign of a stomachache or headache, I rush my kids to the doctor, worrying about everything from food poisoning to brain cancer. Two of my three kids have had MRIs in the last year. I’m not joking. My pediatrician ordered one after my 8-year-old started blinking repeatedly and briefly lost his peripheral vision. (It turned out to be nothing.) Then my 5-year-old had one because he had undiagnosed strep and started exhibiting signs of PANDAS. (He was fine too.)Worrying about potentially serious symptoms is only natural, and they shouldn’t be ignored. But research shows that the number of trips kids make to the pediatrician also depends on how thefeels. A 2003 study in theexamined the use of pediatric services among a group of upper-middle-class mothers (and a few fathers). If one compares two equally healthy children, the researchers found, the child whose mother is more stressed out and more confident in her parenting ability is likely to visit the doctor more often.