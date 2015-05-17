Fill Up on Fiber

Fiber is an important part of digestion—that's not news. But did you know that certain types may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and colon cancer? And good news for people watching their weight: Fiber takes a while to digest, so it helps you feel full longer. The Mayo Clinic recommends 21 to 25 grams of fiber a day for women and 30 to 38 grams a day for men. But that doesn't mean you have to stick to bland cereals and basic oat bran to get your fill.Kick your morning off with this quick Mexican breakfast dish. Refried beans and avocado pump 9 grams of fiber into this recipe, along with heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. The combination of the fiber and protein from the eggs will stave off a growling stomach until lunchtime.