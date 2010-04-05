Feel Safe on Slippery Streets

6 of 6

Carry stuff safely

When hefting bags with handles, distribute the weight evenly and hold bags as low as possible to keep your center of gravity low, says Ronald Grelsamer, MD, a knee surgeon at the Mt. Sinai Hospital Department of Orthopedics. Make several trips if necessary—overloading can throw you off balance or lead to sprained muscles. And wear your purse diagonally over your chest instead of on your shoulder, where it could slip off; the sud­den movement could unbalance you.