11 Classic Hollywood Doctor Roles

The disaster doctor

Virologist Robert Neville (Will Smith)



I Am Legend (2007)



When the end is nigh in movies, doctors and research scientists are always ready to help the hero, aid the afflicted, and seek a cure for whatever ails the world. Will Smith handles all those chores in this third feature film adaptation of Richard Matheson’s novel. In fact, Smith is the hero: having survived a viral cataclysm, he battles the plague's zombie-like victims in the streets of Manhattan, retreating to his lab only to search for the antidote.