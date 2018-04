Holiday Health Myths: Sugar, Suicides, and Cold-Weather Clothes

While the holiday season is a joyful for many, it can also be stressful or depressing. But a 35-year study on Minnesota residents found that suicides did not increase on or around Christmas or any other major holidays, including birthdays, Thanksgiving, or the Fourth of July.Research from all over the world, in fact, shows that suicides are actually more prevalent in warm, summer months—a pattern that scientists can’t quite explain. While suicidal thoughts should be taken seriously at any time of year, there’s no reason to think that this month is especially dangerous.