Holiday Health Myths: Sugar, Suicides, and Cold-Weather Clothes

Myth: You lose most of your body heat through your head

An old military study found that people in Arctic survival suits (but no hats) did lose a great deal of heat from their heads. But if you wore a swimsuit, you'd lose heat evenly across exposed body surfaces—and no more than 10% from the head.



“We often hear parents say that as long as their kids are wearing a hat, they feel that they’re sufficiently dressed,” says Dr. Vreeman. “Of course they should bundle up for protection from the cold, but they should be equally concerned about gloves and boots as well.”