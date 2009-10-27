6 Complementary (Alternative) Breast Cancer Therapies for Side Effects and Stress

5 of 7 Fotolia

4. Massage

If your treatment is at a cancer or breast center with an integrative medicine program (more of these are cropping up all over), chances are good that massage is on the menu. "Some people have been really frozen up by the experience of having cancer and going through an operation, so they desperately need someone to put hands on them to reconnect with their bodies," says Dr. Elam.



A 2005 study found that breast cancer patients who got either a massage or did a progressive muscle relaxation exercise for 30 minutes three times a week for five weeks felt less depressed and angry and had more energy; they also had better immunity. After a mastectomy, regular rubdowns from a therapist trained in lymphatic drainage may cut your chances of one of the more serious side effects of the surgery: lymphedema. But if you're at risk for blood clots, your doctor is likely to rule out massages.