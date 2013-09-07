Eat More Veggies: 5 Easy Raw Food Recipes

Ever since your mom force-fed you broccoli, you've realized that raw, unprocessed foods are good for your body—and your waistline. In the 1990s, the raw-food movement hit pop culture, and celebrities such as Demi Moore, Uma Thurman, and Woody Harrelson have been reported fans. Raw foodists eat only uncooked, unprocessed food, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and, for certain types of raw foodists, meat and fish. You may not be ready to give up your whole-grain muffins, but adding more raw food to your diet can be tastier than you think. Check out these five flavorful recipes that will add a kick to your fruits and veggies.
Shang kimchi
This traditional Korean recipe, also called summer kimchi, combines nutritional powerhouse cabbage with savory sesame seeds and salt. Full of vitamin C, dietary fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, cabbage is a great way to get nutrients without scarfing down unwanted fat and calories. Plus, using fresh garlic may help fight infection.
Red cabbage and apple salad with ginger vinaigrette
We guarantee the contrasting flavors in this recipe will make you forget that it's diet-friendly. The heart-healthy fat in olive oil and the protein-packed sunflower seeds team up with fiber-rich apples and cabbage to make this salad much more than just a plate of mixed greens. The tart Granny Smith apples complement the spicy Dijon mustard and contrast the sweet raisins, combining to create a burst of flavor in every bite.
Everyone (raw foodist or not) loves a good glob of guac. While some veggies may leave your stomach rumbling, the monounsaturated fat in avacados will leave you satisfied—and may even help lower cholesterol. Plus, the chunks of tomatoes contain lycopene, which may help reduce clogged arteries. Swap the bag of processed tortilla chips for crunchy veggies, such as carrots or broccoli. Your skinny jeans will thank you.
Too much unhealthy holiday eating? This recipe (which contains a few raw food taboos) can be easily modified to fit your detox diet. The main ingredient, cabbage, contains phytonutrients that may actually help clean out harmful compounds from your body. Tangy lime juice and cilantro—plus a surprising dash of mint—coat the raw carrots, cabbage, and peppers to create a delicious side dish. The peanuts add flavor as well as a boost of protein, essential for muscle repair.
Pure raw foodists may turn up their noses at this recipe (it contains rice vinegar and other semiprocessed ingredients), but it's perfect for raw food beginners. Contrasting the sweet flavors of cantaloupe and mango with spicy tomato juice and yellow bell pepper, this cool soup will satisfy your taste buds. And as an added bonus, the peppers and cantaloupe provide powerful antioxidants that can boost immune function.