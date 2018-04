5 Steps to Wide-Awake Eyes

Highlighters, with their ultrafine shimmer particles, create an age­less radiance around the eye area. The most understated look comes from high­lighting pencils in muted shades of champagne, camel, and gold; avoid pink because it can accentuate red tones in and around eyes, says Joanna Schlip, makeup artist for Physician’s Formula. One to try: Almay Bright Eyes Liner and Highlighter Duo ($8.49). For the most natural-looking glow, add a bit of highlighter at the inner corners of your eyes and right below the arches of your brows.