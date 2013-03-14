5 Steps to Wide-Awake Eyes

Health.com
March 14, 2013
1 of 6

Rise and shine

Droopy lids, fine lines, puffy bags—what a nightmare! Wake up tired eyes fast with these simple strategies.
Advertisement
2 of 6

Target bags

To minimize puffiness, use a product with caffeine, like Murad Moisture Silk Eye Gel ($49). And for dark circles, try a cream with peptide haloxyl, which stabilizes the blood vessels that cause discolora­tion; we like Kiehl’s Line-Reducing Eye Brightening Concentrate ($40).
3 of 6

Hide dark circles

Liquid concealer formulas work best. (Ones with reflective pigments are ideal because they give luminous coverage without looking cakey.) Nick Barose, a celebrity makeup artist for Clarins, suggests applying foundation first to help blend in your concealer for a more natural look. We love L’Oréal Paris Visible Lift Line-Minimizing and Tone-Enhancing Concealer ($11.95).
Advertisement
4 of 6

Let lighting work for you

Highlighters, with their ultrafine shimmer particles, create an age­less radiance around the eye area. The most understated look comes from high­lighting pencils in muted shades of champagne, camel, and gold; avoid pink because it can accentuate red tones in and around eyes, says Joanna Schlip, makeup artist for Physician’s Formula. One to try: Almay Bright Eyes Liner and Highlighter Duo ($8.49). For the most natural-looking glow, add a bit of highlighter at the inner corners of your eyes and right below the arches of your brows.
Advertisement
5 of 6

Choose a shadow wisely

Shadow should accentuate eyes—not their sur­rounding imperfections. Avoid blue, purple, mauve, and lilac tones; these shades exacerbate dark circles. Instead, try a shimmering peach across the lid. If redness is an issue, choose a green hue to counteract the crimson: Avon True Color Eye Shadow in olive ($4) works well on all skin tones.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Matthias Clamer/Corbis Outline (all)

Add eye-popping accents

Using a softer-than-black brown or bronze liner, rim top and bot­tom lids, carrying color from the inner corners and up and out a bit toward temples to lift and elongate eyes. Then swipe on a coat of mascara, focusing on the outer corners to get a wide-awake look, says Beauty.com makeup artist Tina Turnbow. The slender brush on Estée Lauder Sumptuous Bold Volume Lifting Mascara ($19.50) will help you reach those outer baby lashes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up