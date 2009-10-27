The Best (New) Blocks Under the Sun

October 27, 2009
Top three picks for the best sunblock

This summer’s crop of sunscreens has your back (chest, face, etc.) covered.  Check out our top picks for this season.
Antioxidant-packed

Coppertone NutraShield With Dual Defense SPF 30 Lotion ($9.99)—a featherweight formula that’s loaded with vitamins A, B5, E and Indian gooseberry extract (a significant source of vitamin C)—helps to prevent sun damage and repair skin.
Ultrahigh SPF

Most people don’t use enough lotion to get the SPF touted on the bottle. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 100+ ($11.99), with its high SPF, is more likely to supply ideal protection. (Still reapply every two hours!)
Hands-free and cooling

Banana Boat Ultra Defense UltraMist SPF 85 ($10.49) is perfect for shielding sand-covered kids or touching-up your sweaty skin after a long run. The aloe-laced mist absorbs on contact—no need to rub it in—ensuring hands never get slick.

