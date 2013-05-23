Top Weight-Loss Secrets: How Women in the Army Lose Baby Fat

7 of 7

It's not just the push-ups and sit-ups

The camaraderie of being with other new and expectant moms builds on Murray's own brand of motivation and passion. "I'm very careful about what I say. I push them, but I never say anything negative. They have all these other negative voices pulling at them, and I teach them how to shut that out and build themselves and their self-esteem back up," says Murray.



The women who've worked with Murray say the success doesn't just come from the exercise: “It’s not the push-ups and sit-ups,” Martin said. "Part of the reason I was able to keep going was because of the pep talks Master Sgt. Murray gives. For me, that was my coffee. I call it ‘Murray juice.’"