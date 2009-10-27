Style Secrets: How to Balance Wide Shoulders

Jennifer Goldstein
October 27, 2009
A great look for work

We found Kristin Stennis great looks to flatter her swimmer’s build such as this great look for work.

The A-line shape of this polka-dotted skirt balances out a broad upper half. Pair it with a drapey cardigan—the perfect shoulder-slenderizing cover-up.
Boden cashmere cardigan($128); Simply Vera T-shirt ($30); Esprit skirt ($99.50); Ann Taylor sandals ($119)
A classy evening look

The extra-wide straps on this silky dress keep shoulders in proportion. Bonus: The waist-cinching sash gives you a feminine, hourglass shape.
Esprit dress ($119.50);Delman Jesse heels ($365)
A casual weekend outfit

A jacket with soft shoulders makes a wide upper body appear less bulky, while skinny jeans enhance the curves you have below. Linen tank top ($78), pleated jacket ($118), and ballet flats ($118), all by Boden; Levi’s Skinny Jeans($69.50)
Looks to avoid

Puffed sleeves and a double-breasted collar add unwanted width up top.

