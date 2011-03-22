The Best Bathing Suit for Your Body

Kate Stinchfield
March 22, 2011
The perfect fit

Got curves? A bum? Or just need a suit that really stays put? We found dozens of great options (for as little as $24!) for real women.
Small bust

(from left to right)

Bust Booster: Lightly padded bra cups on Cia Maritima’s suit give you believable cleavage. ($110)

Fake with Frills: Enhance your top half with the ruffles on this Victoria’s Secret PINK bikini. (Top, $26.50; Bottom, $24.50)

Play with Fabric: The shirring on this J. Crew suit creates the illusion of a bigger bust. (Top, $42; Bottom, $44)

Bandeau Rules: Avoid a pancake effect by choosing a strapless top with padding, like this one by Lenny. ($202)

Try a Triangle Top This Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha bikini plays up a small chest with just the right cut. ($156)
Full bottom

(from left to right)

Skirt Suit: A mini with a slit, like this one by Faded Glory, keeps fabric from bunching. (Top and bottom, $12 each)

Curve Appeal: Perfect for pear shapes, this Land’s End suit has a ruched overlay that drapes nicely over hips. ($84.50)

Patterns on Top: This skirted two-piece by Kmart keeps you covered where it counts. (Top and bottom, $18.99 each)

Eye-Catching Details: The sweet bow on this Spiegel suit draws attention up and away from problem spots. ($39)

Real Ringer: Get extra fabric where you need it and a big reveal where you don’t with this Carmen Marc Valvo suit. ($150)
Flattering patterns

(from left to right)

Get Busy: The pattern on this Calvin Klein suit keeps the eye moving, creating an overall slimming effect. ($98)

Shrinking Dots: A petite all-over print, like the one on this Land’s End suit, makes you look smaller. ($96.50) 

Making Waves: Eyes will skim over stomach rolls or back bulges when you wear Jantzen’s swirly print. ($105)

Optical Illusion: Vertical and angled stripes on this Spiegel one-piece have a slenderizing effect. Great price, too! ($39)
The over-40 bikini

(from left to right)

Benefits Below: This bikini from Carmen Marc Valvo has a flattering, full-coverage bottom. (Top, $79; Bottom, $62)

Choose Padding: Show off with the support and coverage of this Sonoma life + style halter. (Top and Bottom, $38 each)

Sleek and Chic: This classic white Michael Kors bikini skirt slims your hips and thighs. (Top and Bottom, $100 each)

Pretty Patterns: These Perry Ellis Swim bottoms afford extra coverage with a wide waistband. (Top, $64; Bottom, $54)

A Sleek Cover Up: This Very Sexy Victoria’s Secret tankini does modesty with style. (Top and Bottom, $48 each)
Short torso

(from left to right)

Low Rider: This bikini bottom from Nautica has a curved waist that lengthens your center. (Top, $68; Bottom, $52)

Helpful Halter: The empire waist on this Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha suit makes your middle look long and lean. ($176)

Go Grecian: Elongate your body from head to toe with V Del Sol’s Mediterranean-blue one-shoulder suit. ($128)

Pattern Play: This Lauren by Ralph Lauren suit stretches your torso with a printed top and solid bottom. ($103)

Cinch It: An easy lengthening trick? Pick a suit that has a high-belted waist, like this Victoria’s Secret Retro Bustier. ($88) 
Big bust

(from left to right)

Seeing Red: Molded cups in the MagicSuit designed exclusively for Victoria’s Secret keeps things in place. ($134)

Try Underwire: This stylish Freya suit has a band underneath the bust for extra support. (Top, $76; Bottom, $52)

Double Coverage: The multiple straps on this nautical Land’s End suit offer twice the support. ($59.50)

Animal Attraction: A small print on this bikini by Michael Kors plays down a big chest. (Top, $62; Bottom, $52)
Stay-put suits

(from left to right)

Cover Up: The three-quarter-length sleeves on Nautica’s Rashguard top offer extra sun protection. (Top and Bottom, $48 each)

Sport Shorts: These board shorts by Athletech for Kmart won’t budge during sports. (Top and Bottom, $18.99 each)

Freedom to Play: The racer back on this Land’s End suit lets you swim or spike volleyballs with ease. ($89.50)

Super Support: The Lycra in this Nike two-piece helps prevent jiggling. (Top and Bottom, $40 each)
Slimming colors

(from left to right)

Slimming Royal: Tame a less-than-taut tummy with the rich hue (and ruched fabric) of this Miraclesuit. ($128)

Go Deep: The flattering color and plunging neckline on this maroon Land’s End suit helps to stretch you out. ($86.50)

Try Eggplant: The lovely hue and sweetheart neck of Lauren by Ralph Lauren’s suit take the focus off your tummy. ($85)

Not-So-Basic: Black is always slimming, and this Miraclesuit’s fabric is gathered on the side to cinch you in. ($140)
Tummy flatteners

(from left to right)

Belly Blaster: Ruching conceals ab flab on this Carmen Marc Valvo cobalt tankini. (Top, $128; Bottom, $62)

Detailed Diversion: The white diagonal stripes on this Chadwicks tank visually whittle your waist. ($59.99)

Middle Management: With a wide, stretchy waistband, like the one on this DKNY suit, your tummy is held in. ($108)

Special Effect: The center ruffle on this Miraclesuit emphasizes length, not width. ($140) 

