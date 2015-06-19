Celebrities With the Lung Disease COPD

1 of 5 Getty Images/Health.com

COPD damages the lungs

Many people have never heard of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). But it's a lung condition that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis, and is the fourth leading cause of death in the US. People who have it can end up with inflamed or damaged airways that make it difficult to breathe. In most cases, COPD is caused by smoking.



It is not a glamorous disease. The most recognizable symptom of COPD is a chronic, hacking cough. And yet, over the years, celebrities who have suffered from COPD—most of whom developed emphysema from smoking—have, through their fame, brought greater awareness to this serious and life-threatening disease.