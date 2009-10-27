Best Environmentally Friendly Shopping Bags

Health.com
October 27, 2009
The coolest eco-friendly bags

The no-plastic trend is here to stay—for good reason. Do your part by shopping with your own eco-chic and environmentally friendly bags.
Baggu

Each recyclable nylon bag ($8) holds up to 25 pounds, more than a typical load. 
Get Hip Get Green

Made from 100% recyclable polypropylene, these bags ($6) feature inspiring words printed on them, like “Love This Planet” and “Re-Think Plastic.”
Flip & Tumble

These colorful rip-stop nylon bags ($12) fold up so small that they can live in your purse. 

