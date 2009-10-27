Best Environmentally Friendly Shopping Bags
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Style
Best Environmentally Friendly Shopping Bags
Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 4
The coolest eco-friendly bags
The no-plastic trend is here to stay—for good reason. Do your part by shopping with your own eco-chic and environmentally friendly bags.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Baggu
Each
recyclable nylon bag
($8) holds up to 25 pounds, more than a typical load.
3 of 4
Get Hip Get Green
Made from 100% recyclable polypropylene,
these bags
($6) feature inspiring words printed on them, like “Love This Planet” and “Re-Think Plastic.”
Advertisement
4 of 4
Flip & Tumble
These
colorful rip-stop nylon bags
($12) fold up so small that they can live in your purse.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up