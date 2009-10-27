One Little Black Dress Equals Four Great Looks
Home
Style
One Little Black Dress Equals Four Great Looks
Rozalynn S. Frazier
October 27, 2009
1 of 5
Istockphoto
Back in Black
Take a classic black dress from work to weekend (and beyond!) with these extras.
2 of 5
Karen Pearson
Dinner out
Pair
The Limited Structured Sheath Dress
($98) with a metallic scarf and clutch to create a great dinnertime look.
Elizabeth Gillette scarf
($72),
heels
($110),
clutch
($138),
R.J. Graziano bangle
($65).
3 of 5
Karen Pearson
Weekend
Wear some leggings and a hoodie with your dress for a comfy Saturday option.
Uniqlo hoodie
($29.50),
Leggings
($26),
J. Crew flats
($258),
R.J. Graziano bangle
($75); Bag is model's own.
4 of 5
Cocktail party
Glam it up with strappy sandals and a black sequin bolero (monochromatic sparkle is oh-so sophisticated).
Elizabeth Gillette bolero
($225),
clutch
($138),
heels
($230),
R.J. Graziano bangles and earrings
($65 each).
5 of 5
Karen Pearson
Work
A tie-front jacket makes this outfit work for all but the most conservative offices. (Bonus: The tie cinches your waist.) Liven things up with bold jewelry.
Jacket
($128),
pumps
($80),
R.J. Graziano necklace and bangle
($125 and $65, respectively).
