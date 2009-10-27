One Little Black Dress Equals Four Great Looks

Back in Black

Take a classic black dress from work to weekend (and beyond!) with these extras.  
Dinner out

Pair The Limited Structured Sheath Dress ($98) with a metallic scarf and clutch to create a great dinnertime look.

Elizabeth Gillette scarf ($72), heels ($110), clutch ($138), R.J. Graziano bangle ($65).
Weekend

Wear some leggings and a hoodie with your dress for a comfy Saturday option.

Uniqlo hoodie ($29.50), Leggings ($26), J. Crew flats ($258), R.J. Graziano bangle ($75); Bag is model's own.
Cocktail party

Glam it up with strappy sandals and a black sequin bolero (monochromatic sparkle is oh-so sophisticated).

Elizabeth Gillette bolero ($225), clutch ($138), heels ($230), R.J. Graziano bangles and earrings ($65 each).
Work

A tie-front jacket makes this outfit work for all but the most conservative offices. (Bonus: The tie cinches your waist.) Liven things up with bold jewelry.

Jacket ($128), pumps ($80), R.J. Graziano necklace and bangle ($125 and $65, respectively).

