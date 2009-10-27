All the Right Moves to Avoid Back Pain

Leslie Goldman
October 27, 2009
Pain, pain, go away

Got lots of back pain? These easy everyday fixes will keep it at bay.
How to make the bed

Tackle the farthest corner first, crawling on hands and knees and engaging your core muscles. Ease back to fit other corners.

For changing pillowcases: Place pillow under one arm, gather the case together, and fit it over the end, shaking the pillow in. (Don’t pin the pillow to your chest with your chin. That puts the cervical spine in a hyperflexed—i.e., bad—position.)
How to load a dishwasher

Point your nose and toes in the same direction so you’re not twisting at the waist, which stresses the lower back. Bend your knees and load  heavy pieces on top to ease back strain.
Istockphoto (all)

How to dry your hair

Don’t whip your head upside-down to towel-turban; that’s like giving yourself mini-whiplash. Sit on the toilet or tub for a better base of support, with feet on the floor. Then dry or style.

