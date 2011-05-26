Have Your Best Gyno Visit Ever

5 of 7

You don't have to be that clean

Many women—understandably—fixate on cleaning and grooming themselves before a gyno exam. No need to go overboard. “Too much cleaning, like douching, can negatively affect exams like the Pap test,” Dr. King says. The douche can wash away the cells your gyno needs to examine, so you may have to come in for another Pap. Instead, take your routine shower (using soap is fine) and avoid powders in the genital area. There’s also no need for waxing; your gynecologist checks down there to make sure you’re healthy, not to judge your wax job.

What if you have sex the night before? No problem. In years past, semen in a Pap smear could obscure the important cells on the slide. These days, the gynecologist collects cells from your cervix with a brush, dunks the brush into a liquid medium, and then spins the liquid so everything extraneous washes away. Sure, your gyno might see the evidence of last night’s romp, but she won’t care. If you think you’ll be embarrassed, hold off on sex or use a condom.