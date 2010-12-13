America's Healthiest Diet Tricks

We’ve picked the gadgets that give you a head start on the healthy habits proven to help shed pounds.
Count those calories
Studies show that keeping track of daily calories helps dieters lose weight. But keeping a tally isn’t easy. This CalorieSmart Mini Nutrition Calculator ($40) takes away the guesswork with information on more than 50,000 foods.
Lunch the bento way
BYO lunches from home help dieters stay on track. That’s why we like this colorful Bento Box ($38), which helps keep portions in check. Even better: Pack the traditional bento mix—three whole grains, two veggies, and one protein—so you’ll feel full and satisfied all afternoon long.
Keep a diary
People who kept food diaries doubled their weight loss, according to research. We like the Day-Timer Weight Management Pocket Planner ($42.99) because it has everything you need to track servings, calories, exercise, even hunger level and mood.
You know you have to burn 3,500 extra calories to lose a pound. But do you really know what your daily calorie burn is? Wearing the Bodybugg ($249 for the unit and one phone-coaching session) can help you keep track. It downloads to an online application that shows how much you’ve burned (or need to burn) to meet your daily, weekly, or overall weight-loss goal. You can create a custom food-and-exercise plan, too.