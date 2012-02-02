Head-to-Toe Solutions for Stress

7 of 11 Karen Pearson

Weight gain

Stress could be causing that upward tick in the numbers on your scale. Some studies suggest that our stressed-out bodies are becoming immune to the continuous secretion of adrenaline. Instead of burning more calories, our hyped-up systems produce more cortisol, a stress hormone that encourages the storage of fat. Add to that the fact that “some women overeat in times of stress,” says Los Angeles–based registered dietitian Deborah A. Klein, author of the forthcoming book The 200 Foods That Will Save Your Life. The stress-plus-increased-eating combo is like putting out a welcome mat for fat.



Instead of snacking on junk food the next time you’re under pressure, take a good brisk walk. Studies say exercise relieves stress and burns calories.

Replacing high-fat snacks with healthier options can help you relax too, Klein says. Carbohydrate-rich foods like yams increase serotonin in the brain, which promotes good feelings. And whole grains, bananas, avocados, chicken, spinach, and broccoli all contain vitamin B, which can boost your sense of well-being.